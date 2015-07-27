NEW HAVEN, Conn. Connecticut authorities on Monday said at least some of the body parts found near a New Haven train station earlier this month belong to a homeless man with a criminal history.

The victim, Ray Roberson, 54, was identified through DNA tests by the Chief State Medical Examiner, according to police. He is believed to have been murdered.

Dismembered legs and arms were found near the downtown train station on July 15, triggering a nationwide review of missing persons cases to identify the victim.

DNA taken from the legs matched those in a database of criminal offenders, said Officer David Hartman, spokesman for the New Haven Police Department.

Hartman said, however, it remains unclear whether the arms also belonged to Roberson.

"This case is being investigated as a homicide although there is no indication yet as to where the homicide or dismemberments occurred," Hartman said.

According to court records, Roberson was arrested in May for breach of the peace at Yale University, and never showed up for a scheduled June court appearance.

