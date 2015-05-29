STAMFORD, Conn. A 15-year-old Connecticut boy accused of fatally stabbing a 52-year-old Guatemalan man with a pocket knife over a spilled cup of coffee in front of a McDonald's restaurant has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

The teenager, charged as an adult and being held on $2 million bond, entered his plea in Superior Court in Stamford on Thursday. He is accused of stabbing Antonio Muralles in the heart on March 11 after the man accidentally spilled coffee on him while walking out of the McDonald's in Stamford.

Defense attorney Mark Sherman said he is working with a forensic psychiatrist to determine whether mental illness played a role in the attack.

Witnesses told police that the teenager was with a 22-year-old acquaintance in front of the McDoususnald's when Muralles walked out of the restaurant and accidentally spilled a cup of coffee on the teen.

Witnesses told police the teenager then jabbed Muralles with a stick before pulling out a pocket knife, taunting the factory worker and asking him, "Do you want to die now?"

