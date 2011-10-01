CONWAY, Mass A 20-month-old girl died after being attacked by as many as three pit bulls Friday evening inside an apartment house in West Haven, Connecticut, police said on Saturday.

After a neighbor from downstairs called police, officers and paramedics arrived at the top-floor apartment at about 6:13 p.m. Friday and found the toddler on the floor, bleeding and unconscious, said West Haven Police Officer Bret Schneider.

She was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, he said. West Haven is located a few miles south of New Haven on the central Connecticut coast.

After people in the home had locked the dogs in another room, police managed to subdue and remove them from the three-story building. The dogs were then euthanized.

"We believe all three dogs were involved in the attack, but they have to have (a) necropsy done" to determine that as part of the investigation, Officer Schneider said, referring to a post-mortem examination of the dogs.

Police had not yet determined whether the girl was alone when the attack took place. The infant may have been with family, visiting friends who lived in the apartment and owned the dogs, said Schneider.

It was too early to say whether any charges would be filed in the case, police said.

