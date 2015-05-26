A 21-year-old Yale University student stabbed an acquaintance early on Tuesday and then jumped from the ninth floor of an apartment building near the campus, killing himself, police in Connecticut said.

Both people involved were students at the Ivy League university, New Haven Police spokesman David Hartman said, adding that authorities are still investigating the incident.

The stabbing victim was taken to Yale-New Haven hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.

(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston)