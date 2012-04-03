Electronics and home appliances retailer Conn's Inc (CONN.O) raised its profit forecast for the current fiscal year as increased selling prices boost margins, sending its shares up 20 percent to their highest in more than three years.

Beaumont, Texas-based Conn's, which reported quarterly results above estimates, expects earnings for the financial year 2013 to be between $1.20 and $1.30 per share, up from $1.05 to $1.15 it expected earlier. Conn's also expects same-store sales to rise in mid- to high-single digits for the year.

Conn's said margins rose in the fourth quarter driven mainly by the launch of higher-priced mattresses and furniture.

Increased selling prices across all its products like refrigerators, plasma televisions, digital cameras and home office equipment also helped its quarterly performance.

The company revealed plans in December to reverse falling sales by remodeling its stores and ramping up advertising and hiring during the holidays.

Conn's, which competes with Best Buy Co (BBY.N) and Hhgregg Inc (HGG.N), said the improvement in results continued in its current quarter.

"Combined February and March same-store sales grew 16.1 percent and retail gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2013 to date is above fourth quarter levels," Chief Executive Theodore Wright said in a statement.

For the quarter ended January 31, the company reported earnings of $7.7 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with a loss of $3.5 million, or 12 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $226.7 million. Comparable store sales, or sales at stores open for at least 12 months, rose 12.1 percent.

Adjusted retail gross margin rose 460 basis points to 29.7 percent.

On an adjusted basis, Conn's reported earnings of 34 cents, coming ahead of analyst estimates of 29 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

With five to seven store openings slated for the year, the company expects retail gross margins to be between 30 and 32 percent in fiscal 2013, compared with 28.7 percent last year.

Conn's shares were up 15 percent at $19.03 in morning trade on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. They touched a high of $19.83 in early trading.

(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)