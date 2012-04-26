Consol Energy Inc (CNX.N) missed Wall Street estimates with a sharply lower quarterly profit, hurt by lower coal prices and higher costs, and it cut production targets for this year.

In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Consol stock was down 98 cents, or 2.8 percent, at $33.56.

The company said it would reopen two idled mines, but said steelmaking metallurgical coal from the Buchanan mine in Virginia would be sold at prices below the current benchmark.

On the natural gas side, Consol expects to produce 157-159 billion cubic feet (Bcf) in 2012, more than last year's record 153.5 Bcf, as it ramped up production in the Marcellus Shale region of the northeastern United States.

"The bottom line is that Consol's results are highly disappointing, especially regarding realized and expected prices at its Buchanan mine," said analyst Lucas Pipes of Brean Murray Carret & Co.

He noted Consol will receive $119 per short ton for the Buchanan mine's high-quality metallurgical coal, which is about $185 per metric ton -- below the current $210 benchmark level.

Consol said it produced a total of 15.7 million tons of coal in the first quarter, line with its forecast. But it lowered second-quarter targets to a range of 14.2 million to 14.9 million tons from a previous estimate of 15.5 million to 15.9 million tons. For 2012 it lowered the forecast to 58.9 million to 60.9 million tons from 59.5 million to 61.5 million tons.

First-quarter net earnings were $97 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with $192 million, or 84 cents per share, in the same quarter of 2011. Analysts on average were expecting 58 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell to $1.43 billion from $1.47 billion, said Consol, noting that total costs for coal mining rose 20 percent to $54.40 per ton in the first quarter.

Average realized prices for its metallurgical coals fell, to $157.78 per ton from $165.49 for high-quality coal and to $66.28 from $77.40 for lower quality. The average realized price for thermal coal, which is used in power generation, rose to $61.39 from $57.82, Consol said.

"We have been managing our way through this challenging environment," said Brett Harvey, Consol's chairman and chief executive officer. "The very warm winter, weakened economy and low natural gas prices have quickly turned a tight coal environment into a surplus."

But he said all of Consol's thermal coal had been contracted for this year at favorable pricing and nearly half of its gas production was hedged at prices higher than current levels.

Consol said that on May 1 it will restart thermal coal mining operations at its Blacksville mine in West Virginia which has been idled since late February to manage production in response to weak demand and prices.

Also on May 1, Buchanan will reopen after almost two months in an effort to refrain from selling its premium hard coking coal at a discount.

Harvey said overseas steelmakers "have been taking advantage of a lull in the strong longer term market to pressure coal producers into accepting prices lower than the benchmark."

(Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Maureen Bavdek and Jim Marshall)