Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc (CNX.N) reported a third-quarter loss on a fall in production after it was forced to idle several mines due to weak coal prices.

Net loss was $11 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a net income of $167 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 24 percent to $1.16 billion.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)