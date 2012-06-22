Seven Group Holdings Executive Chairman Kerry Stokes adjusts his glasses during the West Australian Newspaper Holdings (WAN) half-year results briefing in Sydney February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

SYDNEY Australia's Seven Group, controlled by billionaire Kerry Stokes, is "actively considering" increasing its stake in Consolidated Media Holdings CMJ.AX, the competition regulator said on Friday, setting up a potential takeover battle with Rupert Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O).

"Seven has informed the ACCC that it is actively considering acquiring further shares in Consolidated Media Holdings Limited (CMH) and it has asked the ACCC to review a proposal for an acquisition of all of the shares in CMH which it does not currently own," the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement.

News Corp made a $2 billion takeover offer for Consolidated on Wednesday, boosting top shareholder and billionaire James Packer's warchest as he abandons media in favor of casinos.

Stoke's Seven Group Holdings holds a 24 percent stake in Consolidated, which owns 25 percent of pay-TV business Foxtel and 50 percent of content provider Fox Sports.

(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)