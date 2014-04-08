Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Online marketer Constant Contact Inc CTCT.O said it expects quarterly revenue to rise by more than 15 percent, helped by new customer additions.
Constant's shares rose nearly 13 percent after the bell.
The company said it expected revenue of $78.7 million to $78.8 million in the quarter ended March 31.
The company also said it expected first-quarter net income of $650,000 to $750,000.
Constant's shares closed at $21.92 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.