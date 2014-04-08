Online marketer Constant Contact Inc CTCT.O said it expects quarterly revenue to rise by more than 15 percent, helped by new customer additions.

Constant's shares rose nearly 13 percent after the bell.

The company said it expected revenue of $78.7 million to $78.8 million in the quarter ended March 31.

The company also said it expected first-quarter net income of $650,000 to $750,000.

Constant's shares closed at $21.92 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)