Constellation Brands Inc (STZ.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year outlook, boosted by stock buybacks and a lower tax rate.

The world's largest branded wine maker, with names like Robert Mondavi and Ravenswood, said on Thursday that net income was $162.7 million, or 76 cents per share, in its fiscal second quarter, ended on August 31, up from $91.3 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 77 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 66 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales tumbled 20 percent to $690.2 million, due largely to a divestiture, but still beat Wall Street estimates of $668.4 million.

The company said its effective tax rate for the quarter was 3 percent, compared to 35 percent in the year-earlier period.

Constellation now expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $2 to $2.10 per share, excluding one-time items, up from a prior forecast of $1.90 to $2 per share.

The company earned $2.62 per share last year.

The company announced separately on Thursday that it bought the remaining 50.1 percent of Italian winery Ruffino that it did not already own from MPF International for about $69 million.

