Logo of German tyre company Continental is pictured at the headquarters in Hanover, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT German auto parts and tire maker Continental (CONG.DE) raised its full-year profit outlook after quarterly earnings jumped more than expected on a strengthening European car market.

Continental, which earns more than half its sales in Europe, said on Tuesday it now targets an adjusted profit margin of around 11 percent for 2015 after previously guiding for more than 10.5 percent.

Shares in Continental jumped 5.2 percent to 215.90 euros by 0930 GMT (5:30 a.m. EDT), topping a flat German benchmark DAX index .GDAXI.

Continental is benefiting from lower supply costs as falling prices for oil and natural rubber will help it trim raw-material spending by about 200 million euros ($219 million) this year, compared with a previous estimate of 150 million.

Oil recovered to just above $50 a barrel on Tuesday after touching a six-month low in the previous session, although high global production and concern over the economic outlook in China weighed on the outlook.

Continental's second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) jumped by a quarter to 1.25 billion euros from 1 billion a year earlier, beating the top forecast of 1.19 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Frankfurt-based DZ Bank analyst Michael Punzet hailed quarterly results as "outstanding figures" and kept his "buy" recommendation on the stock.

Continental has raised sales expectations twice this year to over 39 billion euros, also thanks to currency tailwinds.

The company, which is strong in electronics, is benefiting from a push by carmakers to use more driver-assistance systems and emission-cutting technologies as auto demand in higher-margin European markets keeps growing.

New car sales in Germany, the region's largest market, kept growing in July by about 7 percent, extending the year-to-date gain to about 5 percent, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Continental's upbeat earnings chimed with results at French rival Faurecia (EPED.PA) where first-half net income almost doubled, keeping the parts maker on track to beat full-year profitability goals.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ilona Wissenbach.; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan)