FRANKFURT Germany's antitrust authority on Friday cleared auto supplier Continental AG's (CONG.DE) acquisition of Veyance Technologies, a U.S.-based maker of industrial hoses and belting.
"Despite Continental's high market share and a reduction in the number of suppliers down to three from four, the Federal Cartel Authority sees no reason why competition will be significantly impaired," the regulator said in a statement.
In May, the cartel office opened an in-depth assessment of the deal.
In February, Continental said it had agreed to buy Veyance for 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion) as a way to help diversify its business.
(1 US dollar = 0.7726 euro)
