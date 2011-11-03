FRANKFURT German auto parts and tire maker Continental AG (CONG.DE) said it now expected to take a bigger hit from soaring prices for raw materials such as synthetic rubber and rare earth.

The Hanover-based company said on Thursday that it now sees the burden from raw material costs at more than 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) this year, compared with a previous outlook for about 850 million.

But it still confirmed its full-year outlook after its third-quarter earnings beat consensus, expecting sales of at least 29.5 billion euros and an adjusted operating profit margin of about 10 percent.

The Hanover, Germany-based group's third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumped about 53 percent to 743.7 million euros ($1.0 billion), more than the 713 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

Rival French tire firm rival Michelin (MICP.PA) last week reaffirmed its full-year targets, despite an uncertain truck tire market in the fourth quarter, after reporting a 10.6 percent hike in third-quarter sales.

($1 = 0.725 Euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)