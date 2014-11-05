North Dakota oil producer Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N) said on Wednesday it will drop all of its oil hedges in order to benefit from what it hopes will be a price rebound.

"We have elected to monetize nearly all of our outstanding oil hedges, allowing us to fully participate in what we anticipate will be an oil price recovery," Chief Executive Harold Hamm said in a statement.

The price of oil has fallen more than 25 percent in the past three months, harming Continental and other companies that produce oil and natural gas from shale formations around the United States.

But given the recent oil price dip, Continental doesn't plan to add any new drilling rigs to its fleet until 2015, a step that will trim its capital spending by $600 million. The company now expects a 2015 capital budget of $4.6 billion, down from a previous estimate of $5.2 billion.

The company also trimmed its production growth estimate for next year, now expecting a 23 percent to 29 percent jump from 2014 levels. Hamm had previously forecast a 26 percent to 32 percent jump for next year.

Continental shares fell about 1 percent in after-hours trading.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)