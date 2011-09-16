Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
STOCKHOLM A bid by Swedish private equity firm Nordic Capital and another partner for U.S. wound-care firm Kinetic Concepts KCI.N has fallen apart, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Friday.
Citing a source with insight into the process, the paper said financing arrangements had collapsed when a pharmaceutical firm that had agreed to buy one of Kinetic's daughter companies as part of the deal pulled out.
"There was then a hole in the financing that they could not fill," the source said.
In August, sources told Reuters that Kinetic Concepts had received a takeover bid from ConvaTec, owned by Nordic Capital and Avista Capital Partners LLC.
That offer topped a prior $5 billion bid from Apax Partners LLP, but did not have guaranteed financing, one source told Reuters at the time.
Nordic Capital declined to comment.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.