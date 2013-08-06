File photo of the logo of Austrian property group Conwert at its headquarters in Vienna March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/Files

VIENNA Austrian property firm Conwert Immobilien (CONW.VI) said it had agreed to buy a German residential portfolio for 179 million euros ($237 million) in cash in one of its biggest acquisitions.

Conwert said the acquisition of the 4,016 units in Berlin, Leipzig and North Rhine-Westphalia from U.S. conglomerate General Electric (GE.N) would boost its number of German units by 17 percent and its yield to 6.2 percent from 6.0 percent.

"With this transaction, we are strengthening our presence in the attractive and highly stable German market for residential properties and are underlining our strategic focus as a long-term portfolio manager of highly profitable residential properties," Johannes Meran, chairman of Conwert's administrative board, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Conwert bought 60 percent of German residential property group Kommunale Wohnen BIWG.DE in December, boosting its German portfolio by two-thirds.

Meran, who effectively runs Conwert, will step back from operations and hand over to a new chief executive in the fourth quarter after criticism of his dual role, including from major shareholder Hans Peter Haselsteiner.

Conwert, which had cash and cash equivalents of 137 million euros and net debt of 1.5 billion euros at the end of 2012, said it would finance one third of the acquisition from its own cash reserves and the rest with debt.

The price includes 33 million euros the company plans to invest in the properties over the next three years, it said.

Conwert said the acquisition would contribute around 4.3 million euros of funds from operations before sales in 2014, following completion of the transaction, which it expected in the current quarter.

Its funds from operations before sales were 21 million euros in 2012.

Conwert shares rose 0.6 percent to 8.52 euros by 1320 GMT, outperforming a flat European real-estate index .SX86P.

