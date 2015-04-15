VIENNA Deutsche Wohnen's billion-euro bid for Austrian property group Conwert failed to attract the minimum 50 percent plus one share, the companies said after the tender offer expired on Wednesday.

"Given that the minimum acceptance threshold regarding the takeover offer for Conwert shares has not been reached, the offers for Conwert's convertible bonds as well as the anticipatory mandatory offer for the relevant shares of (unit) ECO Business-Immobilien AG are no longer effective," DW said.

Conwert had said Deutsche Wohnen's 11.50 euro per share takeover bid, worth up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.28 billion), was inadequate. Deutsche Wohnen had said it expected the result to be tight.

Conwert, whose shares closed up 2 percent at 11.52 euros before the news, confirmed the result of the bidding.

"Management sees the rejection of the offer as a mandate from shareholders to continue to improve profitability and, as announced, to review the financing structure in order to start a significant reduction in interest costs," it said.

It still anticipated further consolidation in the property sector in Germany and Austria and said the company "will strive to achieve the best possible results for shareholders in the course of this consolidation process".

Deutsche Wohnen had been especially interested in expanding its portfolio with Conwert's properties in metropolitan areas in Germany such as Berlin, Potsdam, Dresden, and Leipzig, and in Vienna.

Deutsche Wohnen had said in February it controlled more than 30 percent of Conwert via agreements with shareholders. Other shareholders had said the bid was too low.

Deutsche Wohnen's offer coincided with another consolidation move in the Austrian real estate market.

The outcome of office real estate group CA Immo's bid for a minority stake in Austrian peer Immofinanz is due this week.

