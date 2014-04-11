A Union Jack is reflected in a window of a branch of the Co-operative Bank in the City of London November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Britain's Co-operative Bank (42TE.L) apologized to customers on Friday and said it would not honor a 5 million pounds ($8.39 million) bonus due to be paid to its former bosses after confirming a loss of 1.3 billion pounds for 2013.

The bank, which fell under the control of bondholders including U.S. hedge funds last year after a 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall was exposed, said it still had significant issues which needed to be resolved and warned it would not make a profit in 2014 or 2015.

"We appreciate that customers and other stakeholders continue to feel angry about how past failings placed the future of the business so seriously at risk. I would like to apologize to them, to thank them for their continued loyalty and to thank colleagues for their commitment during such difficult times," Chief Executive Niall Booker said.

The bank, which has about 4.7 million customers and is Britain's 8th biggest lender, said last month it would need to raise another 400 million pounds of capital to cover the cost of past misconduct.

On Friday it said it would pay 114 million pounds to customers who had been overcharged on mortgage repayments, 110 million pounds to cover breaches of the Consumer Credit Act, 103 million pounds to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance and 33 million pounds to small firms mis-sold complex interest rate hedging products.

However, the number of customers using the bank for their main personal current account rose slightly over 2013.

($1 = 0.5961 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Laura Noonan)