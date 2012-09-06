Contact lens maker Cooper Cos Inc (COO.N) posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its CooperVision segment, and raised its 2012 outlook.

Pleasanton, California-based Cooper's shares were up 6 percent at $91.50 in after-market trading.

Net income for the third quarter rose to $66.9 million, or $1.36 per share, from $44.2 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.45 per share.

Total revenue rose 8 percent to $378.2 million. Revenue in the CooperVision segment, which markets contact lenses under brands Biofinity and Avaira in the United States, rose 5 percent to $314.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.29 per share on revenue of $367.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, whose rivals include Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc and Bausch & Lomb Inc WPRISB.UL, raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2012 to $1.44-$1.45 billion from its prior outlook of $1.40-$1.44 billion.

It also raised its 2012 adjusted earnings-per-share outlook to $5.19 to $5.24, from $4.90 to $5.15.

Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $5.06 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

Cooper also forecast fourth-quarter revenue above expectations.

Pleasanton, California-based Cooper's shares, which have gained 16 percent in the past year, closed at $86.03 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha and Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)