Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co's (CTB.N) quarterly profit soared on higher margins due to lower raw material costs.
Net income attributable to Cooper Tire rose to $74 million, or $1.17 per share, for the third quarter, from $17.3 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.1 billion.
Indian tire manufacturer Apollo Tyres (APLO.NS) was reportedly in talks to acquire a majority stake in Cooper Tire.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan and Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.