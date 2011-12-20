Natural-gas focused Copano Energy LLC CPNO.O said it formed a joint venture with Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP.N) in the liquids-rich Eagle Ford shale play to tap into the more lucrative oil segment.

Natural gas prices have fallen about 30 percent this year as excess supply continues to hurt.

The joint venture, Double Eagle Pipeline LLC, will construct about 140 miles of new pipeline to connect Copano's existing 50-mile pipeline to deliver the condensate to Magellan's terminal in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The estimated cost of the joint venture is about $150 million and will be shared equally by the two companies.

The initial capacity of the pipeline will be 100,000 barrels per day. It is expected to start full-fledged operation in the first quarter of 2013.

Shares of Copano were trading at $32.83 on Nasdaq on Tuesday while shares of Magellan were trading at $64.91 on the New York Stock Exchange.

