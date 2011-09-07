PITTSBURGH A Pennsylvania man sentenced to death earlier this year for killing three Pittsburgh police officers was given an additional sentence of 85 to 190 years in prison on related charges, officials said on Wednesday.

Richard Poplawski, 24, was found guilty of three counts of homicide in June for fatally shooting officers Eric Kelly, Stephen Mayhle and Paul Sciullo after they responded to a report of a domestic dispute at his mother's house in the city's Stanton Heights neighborhood on April 4, 2009.

A jury sentenced him to death on all three counts.

Poplawski was arrested after being wounded during a three-hour standoff with police.

His mother said he had been discharged from the Marine Corps for assaulting his drill sergeant and had stockpiled guns and ammunition because he believed police could no longer protect society amid the economic collapse, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.

On Tuesday, Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Manning sentenced Poplawski to 85 to 190 years in prison on more than 20 additional counts, including attempted homicide, assault of a law enforcement officer and possessing an instrument of crime, stemming from body armor he wore, a clerk said.

Poplawski will be held pending appeal of his death sentence at Graterford, a state correctional institution near Philadelphia, said Mike Manko, a spokesman for the Allegheny County district attorney's office.

Poplawski's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

