U.S. regulators approved Corcept Therapeutics's drug to treat a rare hormonal disorder called Cushing's syndrome.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug, to be sold under the name Korlym, for a condition in which the body produces unusually high levels of a steroid hormone called cortisol, potentially leading to diabetes, high blood pressure and upper body obesity.

However, Korlym's label will carry a boxed warning advising doctors and patients that the therapy will terminate a pregnancy.

The condition affects about 20,000 people in the United States, mainly aged 20 to 50, and can be fatal if untreated, the company said.

