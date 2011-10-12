Privately owned oil and gas company Cordillera Energy Partners is exploring a sale and is hoping to bring in more than $3 billion, sources familiar with the matter said.

Cordillera, which is owned by private equity firm EnCap Investments L.P. and other investors, has around 213,000 acres and more than 400 operated wells in the Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma, according to its website.

EnCap has backed Cordillera's management twice previously and has successfully sold the company's assets both times. The company is led by George Solich, who was previously an executive at Apache Corp (APA.N) and HS Resources.

The first Cordillera partnership was formed in 2000 and sold its assets for just under $250 million in 2003. The second Cordillera partnership sold its assets for around $1 billion of cash and stock in September 2008 to Forest Oil Corp FST.N, Merit Energy and Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N).

Cordillera launched its current venture in March 2007 and says on its web site that it is already planning to form its fourth enterprise.

Cordillera and EnCap could not be immediately reached for comment.

'UNCONVENTIONAL' BET

The company has touted itself as one of the early developers of the Granite Wash, a geological formation that holds tight gas trapped in its sands.

So-called unconventional resources like tight gas and North American shale fields have drawn strong interest from companies around the world looking to tap into the possibly lucrative fields.

Unconventional assets include shale rock fields that may hold vast amounts of oil and gas but are more expensive to tap than traditional energy reservoirs.

The process used to release the gas -- known in the industry as "fracking" -- has led to a backlash in some areas, where residents and environmentalists blame it for contaminating drinking water supplies and fouling streams and rivers.

Companies like BP (BP.L), Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Chevron (CVX.N) have bet billions of dollars on assets in these regions, hoping they will deliver the vast quantities of gas and oil they believe are trapped there.

Cordillera is not the only private oil and gas company on the market.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Samson Investment Co is considering a sale that could fetch up to $10 billion and has hired investment bank Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N to advise it on that process.

The company confirmed the sale process in the Tulsa World, telling the paper that it believes the current economy makes the likelihood of any significant transaction "very uncertain."

(Reporting by Michael Erman in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric and Gunna Dickson)