Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Data analytics company CoreLogic Inc (CLGX.N) raised its outlook for the full year as it expects improved mortgage origination levels and cost savings.
The company, which provides data to the real estate and mortgage sectors, now expects to earn $1.15 to $1.20 per share on an adjusted basis, on revenue of about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion.
The Santa Ana, California-based company said in January it expected to earn 95 cents to $1.05 a share, on adjusted revenue of about $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion for 2012.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.05 per share, on revenue of $1.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects mortgage delinquency volumes to fall about 10 percent from the 2011 levels.
Shares of CoreLogic closed at $17.40 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.