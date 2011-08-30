Shares of CoreLogic Inc (CLGX.N) rose 28 percent a day after the company said it has hired boutique advisory firm Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL.N) to help it explore a possible sale or merger.

The company, which provides data to the real estate and mortgage sectors, has formed a committee to look into various strategic options, including cost cutting moves and possible repurchases of debt, it said on Monday.

Santa Ana, California-based CoreLogic, earlier a part of financial services giant First American Corp, became an independent publicly traded company in June 2010.

Last month CoreLogic had said it would sell its India-based captive operations to IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH.O) for about $50 million in cash.

Shares of the company were trading up 23 percent at $10.84 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They had touched a high of $11.25 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)