Amazon's cloud service partial outage affects certain websites
Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday its cloud service was affected by the partial failure of a hosting platform, affecting a number of internet services and media outlets.
Gorilla Glass maker Corning Inc reported a 4 percent increase in quarterly revenue as demand rose for the scratch-resistant glass used in smartphones and tablets.
Revenue rose to $1.98 billion from $1.91 billion.
Net profit rose to $638 million, or 43 cents per share, in the second quarter from $474 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
LOS ANGELES Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a live TV service featuring U.S. broadcast networks and cable channels to attract young fans of online videos to a pay television package, YouTube executives said on Tuesday.
South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said it would spend $250 million to build a new factory in the United States, in a move that comes amid criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump about companies manufacturing abroad for U.S. consumers.