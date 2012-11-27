Specialty glass maker Corning Inc (GLW.N) said it expects full-year sales of its Gorilla glass, used in smartphones and tablets, to approach $1 billion, pushing its shares up as much as 8 percent before the bell.

Revenue from Corning's specialty materials segment, which includes Gorilla glass sales, totaled $363 million in the third quarter. The unit had revenue of $1.07 billion in 2011.

Corning said it will provide details about its performance at a Credit Suisse conference in Arizona later on Tuesday.

The company also supplies LCD glass to manufacturers such as LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS) and Sony Corp (6758.T).

Corning shares were trading at $12.24, after closing at $11.35 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)