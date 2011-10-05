Specialty glass and ceramic maker Corning Inc (GLW.N) raised its quarterly dividend 50 percent and authorized a $1.5 billion share buyback, sending its shares up 6 percent after the bell.

The company, which sells a flat-screen TV component to major manufacturers, including Sony (6758.T) and Sharp Corp (6753.T), increased its quarterly dividend to 7.5 cents a share, from 5 cents earlier.

Corning also said it would buy back up to $1.5 billion of its common shares, starting in the fourth quarter.

"We believe our future free cash flow prospects are excellent, driven by business performance and lower capital spending starting in 2012, as some major projects are finished," Chief Executive Wendell Weeks said in a statement.

The company said it expects display industry supply chain to remain cautious, which could result in continued weaker display glass volume, increasing pricing pressure.

Corning's shares were up 69 cents at $13.29 in extended trading. They closed at $12.60 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)