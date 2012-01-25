Corning Inc's (GLW.N) profit fell by more than half in the fourth quarter as the company said prices of its glass used in LCD TVs had dropped sharply and would not recover in the near future, sending its shares down more than 10 percent.

Corning's main customers for its LCD business -- manufacturers such as LG Display (034220.KS) and Sony Corp (6758.T) -- have been struggling to eke out profits in their TV units as people put off buying new flat-screen sets in a tough economy.

Lower retail demand globally for LCD televisions led to a glut of the glass, which gave Corning's customers more muscle in demanding lower prices, Chief Financial Officer Jim Flaws told Reuters.

"The panel makers, who are unprofitable and always trying to pressure us to lower prices, had more ability to do that because they could trade off glass makers against one another," he said, "and that's what led to these more significant price declines.

"Consumers did not want to buy higher priced TVs, which led to lower growth and excess inventory."

Flaws said he did not expect any change in the overall glass market in the first quarter.

After Wednesday's results and downbeat commentary, analysts said they doubted Corning could see a rebound in glass prices.

"Once they have reduced prices on their own accord, they may not get the opportunity unless there is a shortage," said Oppenheimer & Co analyst Srinivasan Sundararajan.

Television set demand could pick up globally when an Apple (AAPL.O) TV is released and during the London Olympics this summer, said Sundararajan, who has a "neutral" rating on Corning stock.

Corning said in a statement that the entire display industry is in a "period of transition," which is forcing the company to rethink its expectations for growth and profitability.

But CFO Flaws did say the price declines could stabilize in the second quarter.

For 2012, he expects the retail market for LCD products to increase from about 3.2 billion square feet to 3.6 billion square feet.

The company posted earnings of $491 million, or 31 cents per share, down from $1.04 billion, or 66 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding a charge for its cover glass unit, Corning posted earnings per share of 33 cents, which met analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company had issued a profit warning at the end of November.

Sales increased 7 percent to $1.89 billion, which edged past analysts' estimates of $1.85 billion.

Corning's shares were down 10.4 percent at $13.10 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Maureen Bavdek and Lisa Von Ahn)