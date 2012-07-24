Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
Corning Inc and Samsung Electronic Co Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding with the Wuxi New District government in China to jointly build a $600 million facility to make TFT-LCD glass used in laptops and LCD monitors.
Another equity venture of Samsung and Corning, Samsung Corning Precision Materials Co Ltd, will be idling some of its LCD glass manufacturing capacity in Korea and shift some capacity to the new facility in China.
The new joint venture in China is expected to be formed later this year, pending a final signed agreement between Corning's Singapore unit and Samsung's display business, Corning said.
The venture extends a decades-long partnership between Samsung and Corning and will supply LCD glass substrates to Samsung Suzhou LCD Co Ltd in China.
TOKYO/HONG KONG Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to making an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported on Monday, as it expands its reach beyond tech and telecoms.
WASHINGTON U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.