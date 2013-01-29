Specialty glass maker Corning Inc's (GLW.N) quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates on strong sales of its scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass products, sending the stock up 4 percent in trading before the bell.

Corning has been hit by declining prices in its glass business over the last one year as its customers struggled to make profits in their TV units and consumers showed little appetite for upgrading their TVs after buying their first flat-screen sets.

However, sales in its specialty materials business grew 68 percent for the fourth quarter to $399 million as more customers bought handheld and IT devices containing Gorilla Glass, the company said in a statement.

Excluding one-time items, the company, which competes with Asahi Glass Co Ltd (5201.T), earned 34 cents per share. Revenue rose 14 percent to $2.15 billion.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share on revenue of $2.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $283 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $491 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Corning, which makes products as diverse as smartphone screens to emission filters, counts Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) and LG Display Co (034220.KS) as its major customers.

The company's display business, which represented 40 percent of its sales for 2011, had sales of $800 million, an increase of about 3 percent from a year earlier.

Shares of the company, which have risen about 10 percent in the last six months, were up 4 percent at $12.62 in premarket trading on Tuesday. They had closed at $12.15 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

