Specialty glass maker Corning Inc (GLW.N) posted a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in sales of devices that use Gorilla Glass, its most profitable product.

Gorilla Glass is used in Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhones and iPads and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (005930.KS) Galaxy devices.

Corning's third-quarter net income fell to $408 million, or 28 cents per share, from $533 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 33 cents a share.

Core net sales rose to $2.11 billion from $1.92 billion.

