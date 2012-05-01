Corn Products International Inc CPO.N posted a first-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher sales in North America and Asia Pacific.

The corn refiner, which makes starches, sweeteners and food ingredients, also said it intends to change its name to Ingredion under the ticker "INGR" on the New York Stock Exchange.

Net profit was $94.2 Million, or $1.21 per share, compared with $153.6 million or $1.97 per share, a year ago.

Net sales rose 8 percent to $1.57 billion.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.26 per share.

Analysts, on an average, expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, on revenue of $1.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

