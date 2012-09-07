Sept 7 (IFR) - BNP Paribas took advantage Friday of a US investor rush for European bank securities, returning to the Yankee bond market for the first time in 16 months with a US$1.25bn five-year offering.

The self-led deal attracted more than US$4bn of demand, as US bond buyers went on the hunt for European Yankee bonds after ECB president Mario Draghi announced a bond-buying plan for eurozone peripheral nations.

The reception given to BNP Paribas signals a remarkable turnaround in the treatment of European Yankee banks in the US market by investors.

"A month ago I would have been shocked to see BNP Paribas come to market, but with Draghi's comments, the macro tail risk seems to have been addressed in a way that bondholders are comfortable, at least for the time being, in going back to assessing Yankee bank debt in terms of the issuer's fundamentals," said David Knutson, senior Financial Institution Group analyst at Legal and General Investment Management America.

BNP pounced on the market after seeing spreads on its outstanding 3.6% 2016 Yankees tighten by about 20bp during the week.

It went out with initial price thoughts of 185-190bp, tightened in to guidance of 180bp and launched at 178bp.

At that price, the deal swapped to euros around flat to possibly as much as 20bp cheaper than what it would have to pay for a new euro deal, and offered about a 15bp-20bp new issue concession to its outstanding US dollar denominated 2016s.

That kind of pricing is sure to spur on other European banks to tap the US market, especially after seeing their spreads tighten in some cases by more than 100bp since mid-July.

"I think just about every non-US bank will look at the market because, since mid-summer, it has been a one-way freight train tighter in spreads for the sector," said David DiNanno, head of FIG syndicate at Credit Suisse in New York.

The spread tightening has gone a long way to making the US dollar market economically attractive to more European banks. In the second quarter and during the summer, the blue-chip European banks were getting far better pricing in euros than dollars, despite reasonably attractive basis swap levels.

One bank definitely on the calendar is Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC. It served notice it will be coming to the US dollar market in the near future with a benchmark deal, a financing which is separate to the jumbo liability management exercise on GBP16.6bn equivalent of euro, sterling and dollar senior debt by its RBS bank operating subsidiary.

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report......