July 9 (IFR) - Beaten down by a series of global crises,
companies are taking a conservative approach and not jumping in
to take an open opportunity to further save on near-term funding
costs by swapping their fixed-rate obligations to floating.
The use of the traditional fixed-to-floating interest rate
swaps at times of yield curve flattening was the norm before the
crisis, but there is a growing hesitancy to follow the same
pattern now, showing that there is still unease about the
current low-rate market.
Part of the reason for that tendency is internal risk
constraints at companies and simple pragmatism to avoid being
swayed into locking in near-term gains but then possibly
suffering long-term if the low interest-rate environment made a
big U-turn.
Opinions remain divided on whether taking this fence-sitting
stance makes sense.
STOCKED WITH CASH
Those in favor of companies tapping derivatives to take
advantage of the current yield curve believe it will help them
reduce the negative carry on their cash holdings. At the moment,
the absence of M&A activity and a business expansionary
environment has meant that companies are stocked with cash.
Recent Fed data put the total cash holdings among US
companies at US$1.74 trillion.
The openness of the US bond markets and availability of
liquidity in the long term, following the Federal Reserve's
Operation Twist program of selling bonds with maturities of
three years or less and reinvesting the proceeds in bonds with
maturities of six years and longer, has made it easier for
companies to refinance debt, so leverage levels are low.
The US investment-grade bond market has had one of the
busiest issuance periods compared with markets elsewhere in the
world so far this year. In the first half of 2012,
investment-grade volume stood at US$469.24 billion from 450
issues, pushing ahead of the 2011 pace when 388 deals were
priced for US$441.53 billion.
The first half of 2012 also was IFR's largest first half on
record, surpassing 2008, which was US$446.979 billion (not
including behind-the-scenes trades, SSAs or maturities below 18
months). The reason for this huge momentum has been the
continued thirst for yield and search for better alternatives to
low-yielding Treasuries.
Up to June 15 this year, about 52% of the US$222 billion
that was issued in investment grade had been raised through
maturities of 10 years and above. Record coupons have been set
through these issuances but a flattening yield curve has meant
that there is an additional opportunity to reduce costs further.
A high-grade issuer could approach a bank that is willing to
receive a fixed spread over Libor and in exchange receive the
bond coupon rate. For example, if the company had issued the
bond at a 200bp spread over 10-year Treasuries (1.60%), the bank
pays the fixed rate (3.60%) to the company on its coupon dates
and the corporate pays the bank Libor plus 180bp (swapped rate)
for the life of the transaction.
The company reduces initial interest expense by 100bp from
the cost of the bond by doing so and at the same time has
reduced the negative carry against cash by that differential in
its balance sheet.
"If you did a survey of derivative desks across town, you
would find that their business volume has dropped from a year
earlier," said one senior banker.
"Corporates have record amounts of cash and it seems like
they are pre-positioning themselves and building up an arsenal
that could be used for many different strategic alternatives,
including M&A," the banker said.
"Despite this heavy cash build-up, corporates could look to
issue further debt, maintain leverage levels and their credit
ratings, while tapping a market that is heavily liquid. However,
the only issue in that is the negative carry between cash and
bonds in a low interest-rate environment.
"Companies could look to optimize capital by swapping
fixed-rate bond issues from fixed to floating, therefore
matching their assets and liabilities," he said.
NOT ROCKET SCIENCE
Traditionally, fixed-to-floating swap transactions have been
widely used by companies during times when there was any decent
pick-up in swap differentials. But bankers said the approach
this time around was different. Not many companies are taking up
the opportunity.
"If you did a survey of derivative desks across town, you
would find that their business volume has dropped from a year
earlier," said another senior banker.
"Financial institutions tend to use interest rate swaps more
than corporates, which are more value-driven, depending on the
purpose of the financing," he said.
It would take a lot of convincing for a company to take up a
near-term benefit and to optimize the balance sheet when most
would rather replace more expensive debt by issuing long-term
cheaper debt than add another layer of derivatives to optimize
costs.
"They are in an environment where they are issuing long-term
bonds with a 2.6% coupon and replacing debt that cost them say
6% previously, so it is accretive in that sense," the second
banker said.
The question then is whether they should undertake a simple
derivative transaction and take the risk of short-term rates to
cut costs by another 100bp when there are other ways to optimize
the balance sheet," the second banker said.
Indeed, companies have been using a variety of ways to
reduce the weight of high coupons on their balance sheets. Some
have done tender offers to buy back high-coupon but illiquid
paper and exchange it for new bonds, which, though they pay a
smaller coupon are growing in appeal.
In May, for example, IBM asked bondholders to tender about
US$322 million of 7.125% 100-year bonds due 2096, US$187 million
of 8% notes due 2038 and US$800 million of the outstanding
US$1.54 billion of 5.6% notes due 2039 - all in exchange for a
new 30-year bond with a 4% coupon.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......
(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Philip Wright)