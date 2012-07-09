July 9 (IFR) - Beaten down by a series of global crises, companies are taking a conservative approach and not jumping in to take an open opportunity to further save on near-term funding costs by swapping their fixed-rate obligations to floating.

The use of the traditional fixed-to-floating interest rate swaps at times of yield curve flattening was the norm before the crisis, but there is a growing hesitancy to follow the same pattern now, showing that there is still unease about the current low-rate market.

Part of the reason for that tendency is internal risk constraints at companies and simple pragmatism to avoid being swayed into locking in near-term gains but then possibly suffering long-term if the low interest-rate environment made a big U-turn.

Opinions remain divided on whether taking this fence-sitting stance makes sense.

STOCKED WITH CASH

Those in favor of companies tapping derivatives to take advantage of the current yield curve believe it will help them reduce the negative carry on their cash holdings. At the moment, the absence of M&A activity and a business expansionary environment has meant that companies are stocked with cash.

Recent Fed data put the total cash holdings among US companies at US$1.74 trillion.

The openness of the US bond markets and availability of liquidity in the long term, following the Federal Reserve's Operation Twist program of selling bonds with maturities of three years or less and reinvesting the proceeds in bonds with maturities of six years and longer, has made it easier for companies to refinance debt, so leverage levels are low.

The US investment-grade bond market has had one of the busiest issuance periods compared with markets elsewhere in the world so far this year. In the first half of 2012, investment-grade volume stood at US$469.24 billion from 450 issues, pushing ahead of the 2011 pace when 388 deals were priced for US$441.53 billion.

The first half of 2012 also was IFR's largest first half on record, surpassing 2008, which was US$446.979 billion (not including behind-the-scenes trades, SSAs or maturities below 18 months). The reason for this huge momentum has been the continued thirst for yield and search for better alternatives to low-yielding Treasuries.

Up to June 15 this year, about 52% of the US$222 billion that was issued in investment grade had been raised through maturities of 10 years and above. Record coupons have been set through these issuances but a flattening yield curve has meant that there is an additional opportunity to reduce costs further.

A high-grade issuer could approach a bank that is willing to receive a fixed spread over Libor and in exchange receive the bond coupon rate. For example, if the company had issued the bond at a 200bp spread over 10-year Treasuries (1.60%), the bank pays the fixed rate (3.60%) to the company on its coupon dates and the corporate pays the bank Libor plus 180bp (swapped rate) for the life of the transaction.

The company reduces initial interest expense by 100bp from the cost of the bond by doing so and at the same time has reduced the negative carry against cash by that differential in its balance sheet.

"If you did a survey of derivative desks across town, you would find that their business volume has dropped from a year earlier," said one senior banker.

"Corporates have record amounts of cash and it seems like they are pre-positioning themselves and building up an arsenal that could be used for many different strategic alternatives, including M&A," the banker said.

"Despite this heavy cash build-up, corporates could look to issue further debt, maintain leverage levels and their credit ratings, while tapping a market that is heavily liquid. However, the only issue in that is the negative carry between cash and bonds in a low interest-rate environment.

"Companies could look to optimize capital by swapping fixed-rate bond issues from fixed to floating, therefore matching their assets and liabilities," he said.

NOT ROCKET SCIENCE

Traditionally, fixed-to-floating swap transactions have been widely used by companies during times when there was any decent pick-up in swap differentials. But bankers said the approach this time around was different. Not many companies are taking up the opportunity.

"If you did a survey of derivative desks across town, you would find that their business volume has dropped from a year earlier," said another senior banker.

"Financial institutions tend to use interest rate swaps more than corporates, which are more value-driven, depending on the purpose of the financing," he said.

It would take a lot of convincing for a company to take up a near-term benefit and to optimize the balance sheet when most would rather replace more expensive debt by issuing long-term cheaper debt than add another layer of derivatives to optimize costs.

"They are in an environment where they are issuing long-term bonds with a 2.6% coupon and replacing debt that cost them say 6% previously, so it is accretive in that sense," the second banker said.

The question then is whether they should undertake a simple derivative transaction and take the risk of short-term rates to cut costs by another 100bp when there are other ways to optimize the balance sheet," the second banker said.

Indeed, companies have been using a variety of ways to reduce the weight of high coupons on their balance sheets. Some have done tender offers to buy back high-coupon but illiquid paper and exchange it for new bonds, which, though they pay a smaller coupon are growing in appeal.

In May, for example, IBM asked bondholders to tender about US$322 million of 7.125% 100-year bonds due 2096, US$187 million of 8% notes due 2038 and US$800 million of the outstanding US$1.54 billion of 5.6% notes due 2039 - all in exchange for a new 30-year bond with a 4% coupon.

U.S. municipal bond market report...... (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Philip Wright)