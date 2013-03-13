March 13 (IFR) - The yield-to-worst in the US high-yield
bond market has fallen to a record low average of 5.56% this
week, as investors flock to higher-yielding but riskier
products.
The 5.56% level, reached on the Barclays High Yield Index on
Tuesday, was below the previous record of 5.61% set on January
24.
With interest rates hovering around record lows, investors
have found themselves rushing down the credit ladder in search
of bonds offering more return - and more risk.
CCC rated bonds - the riskiest investments at the very
bottom of the credit spectrum, just one notch above default
level - have rallied the most.
"It's definitely risk-on behavior, where you are trying to
get exposure to the most yield possible," said Drew Mogavero,
head of US high-yield trading at Barclays.
"The safer segments of the market, BBs, have rallied to
pretty low-yielding levels," he said. "So people are looking out
to CCCs and other higher-yielding names."
Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. As
investor demand has driven up prices, yields have tumbled.
Yield-to-worst indicates the lowest potential yield on a bond
without the issuer defaulting.
LOWER ALL OVER
Broken down by ratings, the yield-to-worst on the Barclays
Double B index is also at its lowest ever (4.24%), as is the
level on the Triple C index (7.43%).
But Barclays analysts said that the Triple C number is 5.9%
if the very highest yielding CCC bonds - those with a
yield-to-worst of 10% or higher - are taken out.
"That just tells you that the CCC index, excluding the real
equity-like paper, yields pretty low levels," said Mogavero.
Bonds trading with a yield-to-worst of 10% or more account
for 24% of the CCC index by par amount.
Some examples include Clear Channel Communications, Caesars
Entertainment, First Data Corp, Albertson's and Verso Paper.
This higher yielding equity-like debt typically falls into
one of two categories: large pre-crisis LBOs that have not been
able to de-leverage, or businesses that are facing secular
challenges, Barclays strategists said.
The only segment of the market that didn't close at a record
low on Tuesday was the Single B index, which is 5.46% versus the
record low of 5.39% set on January 24.
Year to date, the US high-yield market has returned 2.47%
overall.
PROCEED WITH CAUTION
Hozef Arif, senior vice president and portfolio manager at
PIMCO, warned that lower yields provide less compensation to
investors and leave less room for error.
"Future performance will be determined not just by what you
do own, but also by what you don't own," Arif said. "Credit
selection will become increasingly important."
He said that high-yield investing opportunities can be found
in stressed European companies where asset protection is good,
as well as in well-structured LBOs, single B industrial
corporates and certain improving Triple C credits - albeit with
higher risk, he says.
In addition, Arif said that some remaining opportunities may
lie with certain higher quality names where there is a catalyst
like M&A, or candidates with potential for upgrades into
investment grade ratings.
The strength in the high-yield market has pushed many
callable bonds back above their call prices.
Arif said that of the 67% of high-yield bonds that are
callable, 83% are trading to the call date, according to the
BofA Merrill Lynch US high yield index as of February 28.
"Now it's not just about credit selection, it's also about
convexity selection," said Arif.
MODEST PACE
So far this week, the high-yield market has seen US$2.69bn
in US dollar issuance price from seven issuers, including non-US
entities.
That's a modest pace, and bankers say much necessary
refinancing has already been taken care of earlier in the year
and late in 2012.
However, another roughly US$3bn is expected from an
assortment of issuers later this week.
Among the larger deals, McGraw-Hill Global Education
Holdings is looking to raise US$1.05bn in eight-year non-call
three senior secured notes via Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley,
BMO, Jefferies, Nomura and UBS joint books.
HJ Heinz will provide extra supply with a US$2.1bn offering,
rated B1/BB-, as part of its LBO by Berkshire Hathaway and 3G
Capital.
The 7.5-year non-call two second lien senior secured deal
was officially launched on Wednesday afternoon, and is expected
to price next week or early the following week. The roadshow
will begin on Thursday.
