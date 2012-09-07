Sept 7 (IFR) - The high-yield primary market got off to a busy start in September, with a number of quick-to-market and roadshow deals launched. Through Friday morning, 11 US dollar-denominated deals had been priced for a total of US$5.7bn, as issuers raced back from the late August slowdown to what has been a very issuer-friendly high-yield market.

Indeed, yields remain at record lows, with the yield-to-worst on the Barclays high-yield index quoted at 6.61% on Thursday. Meanwhile, default rates also remain low; S&P estimated this week that the 12-month trailing speculative grade default rate in the US was 2.8% in August, unchanged from July. By comparison, the rate was 2.7% in June and 2.6% in May and April.

"If you look at the landscape, the leveraged finance markets are sound," said Robert Harteveldt, global co-head fixed income and global head fixed income origination at Jefferies.

"Issuers are taking advantage of the present conditions before things change," Harteveldt said.

Europe, the US economy and upcoming elections, a possible slowdown in China and Israel-Iran issues could all affect market sentiment in the coming months, he noted.

"The market is strong right now," said another high-yield syndicate manager. "We see a healthy balance of supply for the month of September at around US$25bn or more."

NOT SO FAST

That said, while the market has gotten right back to business, some investors have been more tempered in approach given the slew of macro events on the horizon -- including next week's FOMC meeting and the ruling from the German Constitutional Court on the ESM bailout fund, as well as today's employment number, which at 96,000 new jobs was weaker than expected.

"We knew there would be a lot of issuance post-Labor Day and the market is not disappointing," said Sabur Moini, portfolio manager at Payden & Rygel.

"We'll look at things, but we don't feel like we have to be active. These first two weeks of September are heavy in terms of macro news, so we think it's best to get a feel for where the world is headed first."

Bankers expect the majority of issuance to come from refinancings, as has been the trend throughout the last few years, but M&A activity is also beginning to build as companies look externally for growth.

"We have started to see a pick-up in acquisitions, with private equity sponsors and companies taking advantage of the low rates and attractive financing environment," said Harteveldt.

A number of acquisitions announced in the last several weeks will add new supply to the forward calendar in the fourth quarter and early next year.

These include Hertz Global Holdings, David's Bridal , Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, TPC Group, Dupont Performance Coatings, Wilson Art International Holdings, AOT Bedding Super Holdings and Cequel Communications.

Hertz is expected with US$1.95bn in senior notes and term loans to fund its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group for US$2.3bn. Barclays, BofA Merrill and Deutsche Bank have provided the financing, with marketing on the bonds expected in late September or early October.

Meanwhile, details have emerged on the Dupont Performance Coatings acquisition by the Carlyle Group. The US$4.9bn buyout will be financed with US$1.4bn in bonds and a US$2.3bn term loan. Barclays, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are providing the financing, with closing of the acquisition expected in the first quarter of 2013.

