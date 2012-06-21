NEW YORK, June 21 (IFR) - The investment-grade bond market
on Thursday proved it was sizzling hot for new issuance, as a
rush of new deals attracted strong interest from investors.
On a day that saw the US stock market awash in a sea of red,
Minnesota-based manufacturer 3M Co was on the verge of raising
US$1.25bn in funds and, in the process, establish a new record
for the lowest-ever coupons for five-year and 10-year bonds.
Coming on one of the busiest days of issuance in the
high-grade market this year, the coupon record underlines the
strength of investor appetite for high-grade paper at the
moment.
Around 10 deals from top rated A-rated names like
Caterpillar, Total Capital and Target are currently in the
market and most, if not all, are expected to benefit from tight
coupons and hugely oversubscribed books, bankers said.
The bullishness in market sentiment was spurred on by the
Federal Reserve's decision to extend Operation Twist for another
six months.
This extension of a program of selling bonds with maturities
of three years or less, and reinvesting the proceeds in bonds
with maturities of six years and longer, is expected to prompt
more corporates to look at issuing longer-dated bonds, 30-years
in particular.
The Fed's move is expected to flatten the Treasury curve and
push long-term rates down, making it cheaper for corporates to
issue long-dated bonds.
"Post the Fed's decision yesterday, the market presented a
good window of opportunity," said Andrew Karp, head of Americas
investment grade syndicate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"And a number of issuers decided to jump in and take
advantage of the positive environment."
Though a real impact on yields has not been felt as yet
(10-year Treasury yields were only about 4bp lower today),
issuer and investment sentiment has improved dramatically.
The rush is also being prompted by companies preferring to
take any open issuance windows rather than wait for the effect
of Operation Twist on yields to materialize, given continued
global uncertainty.
"Our advice to issuers is to not wait, but to go out with
their transactions if they see a good window," said Vincent P
Murray, head of fixed income syndicate at Mizuho Securities.
"There seems no real reason for issuers to wait given the
macro economic uncertainty. Issuers going out now are also
benefiting from low absolute coupons which will bring down their
overall funding costs."
3M (rated Aa2/AA-), for example, is expected to set
a five-year coupon which would be lower than previous
record-holder Walt Disney Co, which sold about $1 billion of
five year bonds on Feb 9 at a coupon of 1.125%.
The company is also likely to sell 10 year bonds with a
coupon that would beat the 2.3% coupon garnered by Procter &
Gamble in a deal carried out on February 1.
(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Additional reporting by
Andrea Johnson; Editing by Marc Carnegie)