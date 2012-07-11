Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach to Macy's - WSJ
Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach to U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
July 11 (IFR) - Anheuser-Busch InBev on Wednesday unveiled a USD7.5bn bond offering, with proceeds to be used to fund its acquisition of Grupo Modelo.
The four-part offering consists of a $1.5bn 3-year bond at T+50bps, a $2bn 5-year at T+80bps, a $3bn 10-year at T+105bps and a $1bn 30-year at T+120bps. (Reporting by John Balassi; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
TORONTO, Feb 3 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest public-listed copper miner, said on Friday it will need to cut staff and development spending in Indonesia if the government continues to delay export approval of its copper concentrates.
