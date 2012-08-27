Aug 27 (IFR) - Industrials rated single A and above, long
considered the safest members of the investment-grade corporate
bond market, are now looking like the riskiest, at least when it
comes to spread performance.
In a market obsessed with yield, investors have noted with
some bitterness that many non-financial borrowers rated single A
or above are pushing underwriters so aggressively, in order to
get them the tightest new issue spread, that some of their deals
are underperforming.
"Look at Illinois Tool Works last week," said one investor,
referring to a US$1.1bn 3.9% 30-year offering by the A1/A plus
rated manufacturer of products like industrial packaging and
power systems.
"They whispered (price guidance) at 125bp and priced at
105bp. They were wider by a few basis points when they were free
to trade, because their underwriters took 20bp away for a name
that did not have a lot of spread to begin with."
Although a few basis points of widening is hardly
disastrous, it's a stark contrast to the performance of some
other deals that offered incremental yield, and they're mostly
in the financial institution group (FIG) sector or rated below
single A.
Triple B minus Fidelity National Financial, a
mortgage title insurer, came to market on the same day as
Illinois Tool, with a US$400m 5.5% 10-year, whispered at 400bp
area and priced at 375bp. It was 15bp tighter later in the week.
The differing fortunes of those deals in the aftermarket is
also a clear indication of where value lies, at a time when
spreads on everything, including FIG, are trading at
year-to-date tights.
"Never say never, but I would expect to find little if
anything in that (single A and above industrial) category with
value," said Howard Greene, a senior portfolio manager with John
Hancock Asset Management, the global asset management arm of
Manulife Financial.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch credit strategists are still
looking for about a 9-10bp spread tightening of their high grade
index option adjusted spread to around 175bp before the year's
out, but they believe almost all of that will come from the
financial sector and triple Bs.
"We see little value in the single A and above rated
industrial corporate sector between now and the end of the year,
because their spreads are so very tight," said Yuriy
Shchuchinov, credit strategist at BofA Merrill.
ALWAYS WANTED
Single A and above industrials will always be sought after,
and will likely remain tight in spread, given the wall of cash
flowing out of Treasuries and into blue chip corporates.
But unless they start to offer more new issue concession,
there's more risk that these spreads will widen rather than
tighten in today's market.
"These companies' spreads have little to no upside, but some
downside risk if they decide to do M&A or share buybacks and
fund it with debt," said Shchuchinov. "These are especially
attractive strategies for these companies right now because they
can issue debt at record low cost."
An example was Single A minus rated Aetna, whose
bonds maturing in 2042 widened out about 10-20bp early last week
after the health insurer announced its acquisition of Coventry
Health Care.
Shchuchinov also noted that, unlike the triple B companies
and the financials, the Single A and above rated industrials do
not benefit from spread tightening derived from the general
search for yield.
The fact that Single A and above industrials are in such
demand is more due to the traditional view that these credits
must be better because they're rated higher, and not because
they are expected to perform better over time, said Joel
Levington, managing director at Brookfield Investment
Management.
"There's still a very strong demand for A and above
industrials, and that goes to the point that many investment
committees haven't gotten rid of the idea of being overweight
this sector," said Levington.
"I think if you want to go after the best portfolio of
credits that can give you the best risk-adjusted return, you
should certain review that thought very carefully."
When it comes to adding to his portfolio, Greene, like many
other total return investors, is focusing on the three
"high-beta babies" -- financials, high yield-bonds and mortgages
(which includes both commercial and non-agency residential
mortgage-backed securities).
While spreads on the higher beta names can underperform the
rest of the market in uncertain times, they tend to outperform
when the outlook improves. Financials, for instance, have
significantly outperformed single-A and above industrial
spreads this year, and are expected to continue doing so, now
that the tail-risk of a eurozone collapse is suddenly put back
on the table.
Greene is the lead portfolio manager for the John Hancock
Bond Fund, which has about 50% in corporate bonds. Of that,
about 20% is high-yield and about 20-30% in high grade, but the
bulk of that high-grade exposure is in financials. About 8-9% of
the overall portfolio is in CMBS, with a slightly smaller
exposure to various non-agency RMBS.
The razor-thin credit spreads on single-A and above
industrials also makes their overall yield and price changes
very highly correlated to any move higher in Treasury yields.
"The riskiest market at the moment is Treasuries," said
Greene. "We have a good portion of high-yield bonds, financials,
CMBS, adjustable rate mortgage securities and some levered
loans, so if rates start to rise we are pretty well insulated."
"I don't think we will see a massive rate hike, but the
shock is in the speed of the move," Greene added. "Treasury
yields can jump 50-70bp within a matter of weeks, and that would
not be a pretty sight if your biggest exposures were in
Treasuries and tightly trading single A and above rated
industrials."
