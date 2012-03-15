The Ethisphere Institute, a New York think tank, included 145 companies in its sixth annual list of the world's most ethical companies, up from 110 in 2011.

Companies are evaluated for having, and enforcing, clear policies on areas including bribery, supplier conduct and investor communications.

The list has steadily become more global over the years and this year's version includes two of India's largest companies -- Tata Steel Ltd and Wipro Ltd.

Below is a list of the 35 companies that made their debut appearance this year:

Aleyska Pipeline Service Company

Applied Materials Inc

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Blue Shield of California

Coloplast A/S

Concurrent Technologies Plc

EDP Energias de Portugal

Enmax Corp

Ethical Fruit Co

Henry Schein Inc

Holland America Line

Kennametal Inc

Kimberly-Clark Corp

The Mosaic Co

NiSource Inc

Novation

OfficeMax Inc

Old National Bank

Pantheon Enterprises

Petco

Portugal Telecom

The Progressive Group of Insurance Cos

Realogy Corp

Seabourn

Shiseido Co

Spectra Energy Corp

SRA International Inc

Tata Steel Ltd

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Tokio Marine Holding

TSYS

Westpac Banking Corp

William E. Connor and Associates Ltd

Wipro Ltd

(Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)