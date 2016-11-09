SAO PAULO Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported a net profit of 327.5 million reais ($102 million) in the quarter that finished in September, reversing the net loss of 17.2 million reais a year ago.

Cosan (CSAN3.SA) is a 50-50 partner with Royal-Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) in the joint venture Raízen, which is the world's largest sugar and ethanol producer. It said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization reached 1.42 billion reais in the period, up 46 percent from the same quarter in 2015.

The company reported a sharp increase in its free cash flow in the third quarter to 908 million reais from negative cash generation in the same quarter a year ago. Cosan attributed the improved performances in its sugar and ethanol unit Raízen and natural gas distribution unit Comgas.

Sugar prices have been extremely attractive for Brazil's cane sector, which has maximized the production of the sweetener at the expense of ethanol production. Other large milling groups such as Biosev and Sao Martinho have reported strong earnings due to improved returns from sugar sales.

