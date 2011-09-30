Raf Simons debuts Calvin Klein collection at New York Fashion Week
The runway debut of the first collection by Calvin Klein's new chief creative officer, Raf Simons, was the talk of the town on Friday, the second day of New York Fashion Week.
SAN JOSE Costa Rica will for the first time display a trove of artifacts, some believed to be more than 2,300 years old, after they were returned unbidden this month from the prestigious Brooklyn Museum in New York.
The museum chose to return the pre-Columbian objects, which could help fill gaps in the history of the isthmus nation where tens of thousands of ancient artifacts have been lost to looters.
"This is quite a complete display of the chronological history of our country," said Marlen Calvo, head of heritage preservation for Costa Rica's National Museum.
Stone and ceramic pieces arrived last week and will be part of an exhibit due to open in late October.
The artifacts, some crafted to depict native animal life, were likely made between 300 B.C. and 1500 A.D. to be used in indigenous rituals before Spanish colonization.
Costa Rica never asked for the pieces -- which were shipped legally from its shores in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by a U.S. railroad and banana baron Minor C. Keith -- but the Brooklyn Museum offered up the trove last year.
But curators at the Brooklyn Museum, one of the premier art institutions in the United States, said they needed to cull cluttered vaults and would return the bulk of its 5,000 objects known as the "Keith Collection," holding on to about 10 percent deemed exhibition quality.
(Reporting by Alex Leff; editing by Philip Barbara)
The runway debut of the first collection by Calvin Klein's new chief creative officer, Raf Simons, was the talk of the town on Friday, the second day of New York Fashion Week.
LONDON Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
LONDON A new exhibition opened in London on Friday showing items ranging from 8,000 year-old basic flint tools to Roman coins and Victorian-era jam jars that were discovered during tunneling for the city's new Crossrail railway project.