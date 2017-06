FILE PHOTO - The Discovery Communications logo is seen at their office in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

MEXICO CITY Discovery Communications, owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.

Local investment firm Sun Latin America will be responsible for developing the 800-hectare (1,977-acre) project in the province of Guanacaste, a beach tourism destination some 225 kilometers (139.81 miles) north of the capital, the government said.

The park, which will include hotels, eco-adventure activities, sports areas and restaurants, will generate some 2,000 jobs during its 2018-2020 construction, Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solís told a news conference.

Discovery Communications and Sun Latin America did not provide details on their agreement.

(Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel; Editing by Sandra Maler)