(Reuters)- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) posted a quarterly profit in line with Wall Street's expectations, but shares of the largest U.S. warehouse club operator fell as margins dropped more than expected.

Analysts say the company, which sells products from chicken to couches at a discount to customers who pay annual membership fees, is willing to sacrifice margin to boost market share.

In the first quarter ended November 20, the warehouse club operator posted earnings of $320 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with $312 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the costs of a tax audit and political contributions to support change in alcohol laws in Washington state, earnings were 80 cents a share, matching the analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters.

Analysts said merchandise margins fell 0.35 percentage point, a worse decline than expected.

Issaquah, Washington-based Costco said last week that sales in the 13 weeks ended on November 27 rose 12 percent to $23.13 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year rose 10 percent including fuel, it said at that time.

But investors are aware of Costco's continued strong same-store sales growth, and "further upside for the stock is largely dependent upon the company's ability to raise retail operating margins going forward," Sanford Bernstein analyst Colin McGranahan, said in a note to clients.

Costco shares fell 1.8 percent to $85.87 in morning trading.

The company said membership fee revenue rose 7.5 percent to $447 million in the quarter. It had raised fees for most U.S. and Canadian members by 10 percent on November 1.

