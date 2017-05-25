Adobe's cloud push fuels profit beat, shares surge
Adobe Systems Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast current-quarter above analysts' estimates, as the software maker benefits from a rapid switch to the cloud.
Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher membership fees and strong sales in the United States.
Membership fees, which accounted for about 72 percent of Costco's operating income in 2016, rose 4 percent in the third quarter ended May 7.
Sales at established stores open at least a year rose 5 percent, excluding the impact of changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.
Analysts on average were expecting same-store sales to rise 3.7 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income attributable to Costco rose to $700 million, or $1.59 per share, in the latest quarter from $545 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Costco earned $1.40 per share. The company recorded a tax benefit of 19 cents per share related to a special cash dividend announced in April.
Total sales rose 8 percent to $28.86 billion.
Analysts on average had estimated adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $28.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Costco shares were up 1.7 percent at $177.50 in aftermarket trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
PARIS Yves Saint Laurent, French luxury group Kering's second-biggest brand, expects to nearly double revenue in three to five years while boosting profits, adding to its recent strong growth, the company said on Monday.
Heating and plumbing products supplier Wolseley forecast full-year trading profit in line with consensus, but its shares fell as much as 4.5 percent on Tuesday as higher costs dragged down margins in its largest market, the United States.