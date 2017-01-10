Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
Beauty products maker Coty Inc (COTY.N) said it would buy a 60 percent stake in privately held online cosmetics retailer Younique LLC for about $600 million as it reduces its dependence on its ailing fragrance business.
Coty said it intends to buy the stake in Younique, through a combination of cash and debt. The deal is expected to immediately add to Coty's earnings in 2017.
Younique also sells its cosmetics through individuals, known as 'presenters', who use social media and other direct selling methods to market the products.
Coty has inked multiple deals, including the $12.5 billion acquisition of Procter & Gamble Co's (PG.N) specialty beauty business, which included brands such as Clairol and Wella.
Younique is expected to generate revenue of about $400 million in 2016, Coty said on Tuesday.
Coty had reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue in November, citing slowdown in demand for its fragrances and color cosmetics. The company had said this slump in revenue would continue in the current quarter.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
ZURICH Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said prices for large acquisitions are looking expensive, pushing the company to instead seek smaller targets with early-stage drugs that the Swiss pharmaceutical group hopes will supplement its pipeline.