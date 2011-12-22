WASHINGTON U.S. and Mexican agents have seized about 350,000 counterfeit items worth about $84 million in an operation targeting fake goods, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on Thursday.

The six-week sweep, called Operation Holiday Hoax II, saw the seizure of counterfeit products in the United States that included toys, cell phones and chargers and handbags, ICE said in a statement.

Thirty-three people were arrested in the United States and charged with trafficking in counterfeit goods.

Agents and police worked with trademark holders to target stores and markets in 66 U.S. cities; in Seoul, South Korea; and in 55 Mexican cities, the statement said.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton)