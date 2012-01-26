Nominations were announced on Thursday for the Academy of Country Music awards, to be handed out in Las Vegas on April 1.

Here is a partial list of the nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift

Male Vocalist

Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Chris Young

Female Vocalist

Sara Evans, Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo

Love and Theft, Montgomery Gentry, Steel Magnolia, Sugarland, Thompson Square

Vocal Group

The Band Perry, Eli Young Band, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Zac Brown Band

Album of the Year

"Chief" Eric Church (EMI-Nashville), "Four The Record" Miranda Lambert (RCA), "Hemingway's Whiskey" Kenny Chesney (BNA), "My Kinda Party" Jason Aldean (Broken Bow Records), "Own The Night" Lady Antebellum (Capitol Records Nashville)

Single Record of the Year

"Crazy Girl" Eli Young Band (Republic Nashville), "Don't You Wanna Stay" Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson (Broken Bow Records), "Red Solo Cup" Toby Keith (Show Dog-Universal Music), "Tomorrow" Chris Young (RCA), "You And Tequila" Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter (BNA)

Song of the Year

"Crazy Girl" Eli Young Band, composers Lee Brice, Liz Rose; "Home" Dierks Bentley, composers Brett Beavers, Dierks Bentley, Dan Wilson; "Just A Kiss" Lady Antebellum, composers Dallas Davidson, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott; "Threaten Me With Heaven" Vince Gill, composers Amy Grant, Vince Gill, Dillon O'Brian, Will Owsley; "You And Tequila" Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter, composers Matraca Berg, Deana Carter

Video of the Year

"Homeboy" Eric Church, "Just A Kiss" Lady Antebellum, "Mean" Taylor Swift, "Red Solo Cup" Toby Keith, "Tattoos On This Town" Jason Aldean

Vocal Event of the Year

"Country Boy" Aaron Lewis featuring George Jones and Charlie Daniels, "Don't You Wanna Stay" Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson, "Old Alabama" Brad Paisley featuring Alabama, "Remind Me" Brad Paisley duet with Carrie Underwood, "You And Tequila" Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter

Songwriter of the Year

Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip, Luke Laird, David Lee Murphy

(Reporting By Vernell Hackett; Editing by Andrew Stern and Vicki Allen)